Surrender or face my ire, Gowda warns grandson Prajwal

New Delhi, May 23
Amid mounting pressure from the Congress in Karnataka, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowdaon Thursday issued a warning to his grandson Prajwal Revanna, asking him to return to India and surrender or face his anger. Prajwal is an accused in a sexual harassment case.
Posting a letter on X, Gowda said, “I have issued a warning to Prajwal Revanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further.”
