Sushil Kumar Modi battling cancer, won’t be part of Lok Sabha campaign

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

BJP leader and former Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi today said that he would not be able to take part in the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign as he had been battling cancer for the past six months.

“I have been battling cancer for the past six months. Now, I feel that the time has come to tell the people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party,” Sushil Modi posted on X. He served as the Deputy CM of Bihar from July 2017 to November 2020. In December 2020, he was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

