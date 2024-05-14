Sushil Modi passes away at 72

Tribune News Service

Patna, May 13

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at 72. He had in April revealed that he was suffering from cancer and would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections due to his poor health.

His mortal remains will be brought to his residence in Patna’s Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday and last rites will be performed later in the day.

Several BJP leaders and deputy chief ministers of Bihar expressed grief and extended their condolences to Sushil Modi's bereaved family.

“Heartfelt tribute to ex-Dy CM of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji on his demise. This is an irreparable loss for the Bihar BJP. Om Shanti Shanti,” Samrat Choudhary, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister posted on X.

“This is an irreparable loss for the entire BJP family as well as workers like me. He will always be remembered for his organisation skills, administrative understanding and his deep knowledge on social-political issues. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family in this hour of grief,” said Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar Deputy CM.

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav also extended his condolences on X and said, “May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the family in this hour of grief.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #BJP #Cancer #Lok Sabha