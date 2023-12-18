Suspension of MPs has nothing to do with protest against security breach, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, December 18

The Lok Sabha continued to witness acrimonious scenes on Monday as protests continued on the issue of security breach in the Lok Sabha.

While the Opposition sought a reply from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Speaker Om Birla reiterated that Parliament Secretariat and he himself were responsible for the security of Parliament.

Birla was addressing the House ahead of Question Hour at 11 am when he clarified: “Suspension of members is not linked to it (protests against security breach).”

As many as 13 MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session on December 14 after they protested against the security breach.

“I don’t want to suspend members, but I had to uphold the dignity of Parliament,” Birla said.

An inquiry has been entrusted to the Union Home Secretary, who had tasked the DG of the CRPF, Anish Dayal Singh, to lead the probe.

Birla said, “Within Parliament also, we have a high-powered committee that will look at security issues within the House and see that such an incident does not happen again. I will go by your suggestions on the matter.”

Birla reminded that in past there had been incidents of security breach in the House. “We have seen a pistol coming in; slogans raised; people jumping into the chamber. In each of the past incidents, the Speaker addressed the issue of security and acted.”

Birla said, “It is unfortunate that we are doing politics over it. I have already discussed the matter with all parties. Some opposition leaders have given suggestions that have been noted.”

“We will find way to address your concerns,” said Birla even as the opposition held placards as part of their protest seeking a response from Amit Shah.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi reminded the House that upon shifting to the new Parliament building, it was decided not to carry placards, but the agreement is being violated.

