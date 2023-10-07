 Swaminathan narrowed gap between scientific knowledge and its practical application; was true ‘kisan vaigyanik’: PM Modi : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Swaminathan narrowed gap between scientific knowledge and its practical application; was true ‘kisan vaigyanik’: PM Modi

Swaminathan narrowed gap between scientific knowledge and its practical application; was true ‘kisan vaigyanik’: PM Modi

Green Revolution pioneer M S Swaminathan (98) passed away on September 28 in Chennai

Swaminathan narrowed gap between scientific knowledge and its practical application; was true ‘kisan vaigyanik’: PM Modi

Green Revolution pioneer M S Swaminathan. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described Green Revolution pioneer M S Swaminathan, who died recently, as a true “kisan vaigyanik” (farmers’ scientist) for the impact his work has had in the farm fields outside the laboratories.

In a tribute, Modi said the renowned agronomist narrowed the gap between scientific knowledge and its practical application.

“A lot of people call him a “krishi vaigyanik” – an agricultural scientist. But, I have always believed that he was even more. He was a true “kisan vaigyanik” – a farmers’ scientist. In his heart there was a farmer,” he said.

Citing the famous Tamil book ‘Kural’ to pay respects to Swaminathan, Modi said, “It is written there that ‘If those who have planned have firmness, they will attain what they have desired the way they have desired.’ Here was a stalwart who decided early on in his life that he wants to strengthen agriculture and serve farmers.” The book describes farmers as the pin that holds the world together because it is the farmers who sustain everyone and Swaminathan understood this principle very well, Modi said.

Lauding his vision, the Prime Minister said the world is today talking about millets as super foods but he had encouraged discourse around millets since the 1990s and emphasised on the need for sustainable farming and the delicate balance between human advancement and ecological sustainability.

Swaminathan put special emphasis on improving the lives of small farmers and ensuring that they also enjoy the fruits of innovation, Modi said, adding that he was particularly passionate about improving the lives of women farmers.

The Prime Minister also recalled his personal association with Swaminathan after he took over as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001 when the state was not known for its agricultural prowess, with droughts, super cyclone and earthquake impacting its growth trajectory.

Swaminathan appreciated the state’s initiatives like the soil health card and gave valuable inputs, Modi said.

“His endorsement was enough to convince those who were sceptical about the scheme which would eventually set the stage for Gujarat’s agricultural success,” he said.

Swaminathan was offered a faculty position in the US but he rejected it as he wanted to work in and for India, Modi said.

In the challenging circumstances the country faced such as food shortages, Swaminathan stood as a colossus, guiding the nation towards the path of self-sufficiency and self-confidence, the Prime Minister said.

In the early 1960s, India was grappling with the ominous shadows of famine and it is then that Swaminathan’s unyielding commitment and foresight ushered a new era of agricultural prosperity, he said.

His pioneering work in agriculture and specific sectors such as wheat-breeding led to a significant increase in wheat production, thus turning India from a food-deficient to a self-sufficient nation, earning him the well-deserved title of “Father of the Indian Green Revolution”, the Prime Minister said.

“Five decades after the Green Revolution began, Indian agriculture has become far more modern and progressive. But the very foundations laid by Prof. Swaminathan can never be forgotten,” he said, while lauding his pioneering research in combating parasites affecting potato crops.

Modi said he also stands tall as a paragon of innovation and mentorship and when he won the World Food Prize in 1987, he used the prize money to establish a not-for-profit research foundation.

“He has nurtured countless minds, instilling in them a passion for learning and innovation. In a rapidly changing world, his life reminds us of the enduring power of knowledge, mentorship, and innovation. He was an institution builder as well,” the Prime Minister said.

“We must also keep reaffirming our commitment to the principles he held dear, championing the cause of farmers and ensuring the fruits of scientific innovation reach the roots of our agricultural expanse, fostering growth, sustainability, and prosperity for generations to come,” he added.

Swaminathan (98) passed away on September 28 at his residence in Chennai.

He was a recipient of Padma Shri in 1967, Padma Bhushan (1972) and Padma Vibushan (1989). He was a nominated member of Rajya Sabha during 2007-2013.

#Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, 2 children found dead inside home in US; police launches homicide probe

2
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

3
Punjab

55% seats vacant, Punjab technical colleges move Supreme Court

4
Punjab

High Court recommends dismissal of Fazilka judge from service

5
Delhi

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

6
Sports

India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics

7
Trending

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan seek one week's time for appearance before ED in Mahadev betting app scam

8
Sports

Historic feat for India at Asian Games; set to cross 100-medal mark for first time ever

9
Sports

Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton

10
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar announces regularisation of additional 303 unauthorised colonies

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

Israeli military says it is striking targets in Gaza Strip as air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem

'We are at war': Israeli PM Netanyahu after Hamas launches multi-front attack on country

Hamas fires thousands of rockets at Israel and sends fighter...

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

India, China among 8 countries US restricts trade with over support for Russia's military

China called the US action 'economic coercion and unilateral...

India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games

India script history, touch 100-medal tally at Asian Games

Claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th medal

2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia

2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia

Both pilots, Abhay Gadroo, Yash Vijay Ramugade were from Mum...

NewsClick rejects allegations levelled in Delhi Police FIR against it as 'untenable and bogus'

NewsClick rejects allegations levelled in Delhi Police FIR against it as 'untenable and bogus'

Says proceedings initiated are ‘nothing but a blatant attemp...


Cities

View All

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

3 mobile snatchers held within 4 hours in Amritsar

4 die of asphyxia in Amritsar factory fire

After Supreme Court order, Dal Khalsa warns against construction of Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal

Jor Mela at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib begins

VB raids on house of Manpreet’s gunman

VB raids on house of Manpreet Badal’s gunman

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Sub-Inspector, constable caught taking Rs 2.5 lakh in bribe

2 students die by suicide in Chandigarh

Chandigarh tricity a step closer to having Metro; RITES presents its inception report

Diwali: 2-hour window for green crackers in Chandigarh

Modi govt using ED, CBI to suppress Opposition: Kejriwal

Modi govt using ED, CBI to suppress Opposition: Kejriwal

Will seek withdrawal of tax notices to online gaming companies: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi

Delhi's Kejriwal govt donates Rs 10 cr to Himachal Pradesh relief fund

Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro project in cold storage

Expert stresses need to decolonise art history

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

AAP leaders stage dharna over Sanjay Singh’s arrest

Punjab Govt allows farmers another week to remove sand from fields

2 get life sentence for double murder

Marginal farmer’s daughters win gold medals in Khedan Watan Punjab Dian

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

Missing youth’s body found in Ganda Nullah

AAP protests arrest of MP Sanjay Singh

Meeting reviews progress of project

Man violates minor, nabbed

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

Patiala district logs 10 new cases

Modern School emerge winners in Under-17 boys’ cricket tournament

PSPCL union ends protest

Four cell phones recovered from Patiala Central Jail