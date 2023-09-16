Swamy elected ABC chairman

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

Srinivasan K Swamy, executive chairman of RK Swamy Hansa Group, has been unanimously elected chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for 2023-24. Swamy currently serves as Chairman of Asian Federation of Advertising Associations.

He was earlier President/Chairman of International Advertising Association (IAA), IAA India Chapter, Confederation of Asian Advertising Agency Associations, Advertising Agencies Association of India, Advertising Standards Council of India, All-India Management Association, Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Madras Management Association.

Also, Riyad Mathew, chief associate editor and director of Malayala Manorama representing publisher members on the Council, was unanimously elected Deputy Chairman of the bureau for 2023-24.