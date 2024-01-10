‘Swarn Dwar’ installed at Ayodhya’s Ram temple; pictures go viral on social media

Chandigarh, January 10
At the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, the first swarn dwar (golden gate) has been installed on Tuesday. The pictures of the same surfaced over social media and went viral.
Two elephants in the welcome position can be seen in the central panel of the golden entrance of the Swarn Dwar photo. Two servants stand with their hands folded in a shape that resembles a palace in the upper portion of the image. Besides, four squares at the bottom of the door are engraved with exquisite works of art.
Lord Ram’s idol inaugural ceremony also called ‘Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha’ will be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. Many noted personalities have accepted the invitation for the event.
Over 7,000 people have received invitation to the consecration ceremony, including 3,000 VVIPs such as priests, donors and politicians.
