Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

New Delhi, May 24
A Delhi court on Friday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.
Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the CM’s official residence on May 13. He was in police custody since Saturday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution’s plea seeking Kumar’s judicial custody for four days. The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar on May 18.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling
Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta says the matter will be ...
Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally
Says the Punjab CM cannot take decisions on his own and has ...
Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar
Raids were conducted late Thursday night and in the wee hour...
Teen was fully in his senses, attempts made to show he wasn't behind wheel: Pune police chief
There were attempts to make it appear as if the adult driver...
Court convicts activist Medha Patkar in defamation case filed by Delhi L-G VK Saxena
The activist may get a jail term of two years or fine or bot...