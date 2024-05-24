Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

PTI

New Delhi, May 24

A Delhi court on Friday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar, the personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the CM’s official residence on May 13. He was in police custody since Saturday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the prosecution’s plea seeking Kumar’s judicial custody for four days. The Delhi Police had arrested Kumar on May 18.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Rajya Sabha