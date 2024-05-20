Swati Maliwal assault: Delhi Police take Bibhav Kumar to CM's house for recreation of crime scene

PTI

New Delhi, May 20

The Delhi Police on Monday took Bibhav Kumar, who is allegedly involved in an assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence for a recreation of the alleged crime scene, an officer said.

Kejriwal's personal aide Kumar was arrested on Friday and was sent to five-day police custody.

"A team of Delhi Police officers took him to the CM's residence for the recreation of crime scene and corroborate the sequence of incident at about 5.45 pm," the officer said.

Maliwal had filed an FIR against Kumar for allegedly assaulting her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal at his residence located at Civil Lines area on May 13.

