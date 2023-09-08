 The Tribune INTERVIEW: ‘Symbol of tradition & aspirations, Bharat Mandapam stands tall’ : The Tribune India

Sanjay Singh, Bharat Mandapam Project Director

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 7

Standing tall on a podium lifted six metres high to lend it an elevated, respected look, the iconic Bharat Mandapam is ready to welcome G20 leaders and, in the words of its creators, “stun the world”.

1.4l sq m exhibition area; cost Rs 2,700 cr

  • Bharat Mandapam is among top five convention centres in world, has cost the govt Rs 2,700 crore
  • Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre offers 1.4 lakh sq m exhibition area, largest in India

“Our brief was crisp — delivering an iconic landmark building connected to India’s roots and yet revealing of its aspirations. As it stands, Bharat Mandapam is among the top five convention centres in the world, each grand in its unique element,” says Sanjay Singh, lead architect-designer of Bharat Mandapam and proprietor, Arcop Associates, which bagged the historic Pragati Maidan redevelopment project way back in October 2016 through an open architectural competition. Interestingly, the centre was originally designed as rectangular. “The current elliptical shape of the convention centre — which gives it a fluid form — was born after a lot of deliberation with India Trade Promotion Organisation, our clients. The inspiration came from the mythological connection the site has with the Yamuna, which flows adjacent to it,” explains Singh.

Our brief was crisp — delivering an iconic landmark building connected to India’s roots and yet revealing of the country’s aspirations.

— Sanjay Singh, Architect

Ahead of final designing, the creative team visited many global convention centres, including Hangzhou, spread across 8,50,000 sq metre in Xiaoshan, where China hosted the 2016 G20 summit; Hong Kong Convention Centre with 91,500 sq metre of prime space and Sydney Opera House, a multi-venue performing arts centre, with 4,84,376 sq ft of meeting area. “Within Asia, we could not have competed with China’s Hangzhou Centre on scale. So we decided to go big on opulence,” says Singh.

The summit hall glitters with a majestic chandelier featuring 3,750 hand-blown cut crystal globes, sourced from the Czech Republic’s Crystal Valley, and reflecting light in various colours. The window to Delhi, a corridor at the top level, houses a 100 metre chandelier, the longest in India.

In many ways, Bharat Mandapam seeks to open new design avenues in its zeal to factor art into architecture.

“Often art finds its way into public buildings as an afterthought. But we weaved it into the very fabric of the building,” the designer notes. Spaces were designed around art. “A lobby designed around a glass courtyard inside denotes rising India with a global map on the floor and doves flying out. This is the story of Indian aspirations.”

Pre-function spaces at Level 3 of the project are designed with high ceilings and curved walls to celebrate India’s space prowess through an installation, Zero to ISRO. “The pre-function space is adorned with Madhubani art, Agra and Moradabad handicraft of stone inlays and brass works. Furniture pieces have motifs inspired by Bidri art from the south, Kashmir and Tanjore. There’s a sprinkling of India’s heritage all over,” the architect says, describing this marriage of modern design with art as his top challenge. What next for such a huge project that has cost the government Rs 2,700 crore?

Singh says the challenge going forward would be to make Bharat Mandapam sustainable and realise its inherent potential as a money spinner. “The Capital faces a drought of flexible meeting venues. Choices are limited to a few hotels. Bharat Mandapam offers seating that ranges from 50 to 13,500 across formats. The project will, however, need careful planning and maintenance,” Singh says.

September-end onwards, the venue will be available for hire with construction magnate Shapoorji Pallonji tasked with immediate post-G20 summit maintenance.

