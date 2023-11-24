 Taking steps to arrest absconding self-styled preacher Virender Dixit: CBI to Delhi High Court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Taking steps to arrest absconding self-styled preacher Virender Dixit: CBI to Delhi High Court

Taking steps to arrest absconding self-styled preacher Virender Dixit: CBI to Delhi High Court

NGO alleges several minors and women were illegally confined at Dixit’s ‘spiritual university’ and were not allowed to meet their parents

Taking steps to arrest absconding self-styled preacher Virender Dixit: CBI to Delhi High Court

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 24

The CBI on Friday told the Delhi High Court it was taking steps to secure the arrest of absconding self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit who is facing rape charges.

After perusing a status report filed by the investigating agency in a sealed cover, a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed that the CBI was making “earnest efforts” to comply with the court’s directions to take action against Dixit who has been absconding for several years.

“He appears to be outside India. We will arrest him soon. We have taken help of Interpol,” counsel for CBI told the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna.

The high court was hearing a 2017 petition filed by NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment, represented by lawyer Sravan Kumar, alleging that several minors and women were illegally confined at Dixit’s “spiritual university”—Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidhyalaya, Rohini and were not allowed to meet their parents.

The bench asked the CBI to file a fresh status report in the matter.

On May 31, it had directed the CBI to take steps for arresting Dixit after it was brought to its notice that Dixit or his followers were uploading various videos on at least six YouTube channels and social media handles and that a large number of videos are being uploaded from March 2018.

The high court had earlier asked the CBI to trace the founder of the ashram Dixit and directed the agency to probe the alleged illegal confinement of girls and women in the ashram where it was claimed they were kept in “animal-like” conditions behind metal doors in a “fortress” surrounded by barbed wire.

The CBI had then assured the high court that all efforts were being made to ascertain the whereabouts of Dixit and that raids were carried out at his farm houses and ashrams and special teams were constituted to arrest him.

On September 12, the court had said that CBI was free to freeze the bank accounts Dixit.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sunny Deol gets teary eyed when Rajkumar Santoshi says, ‘Bollywood didn’t do justice…’

2
World

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

3
Punjab

Governor cannot veto bills passed by legislative assembly: SC

4
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All post-evacuation arrangements in place, CM Dhami goes inside tunnel

5
Sports first t20i

India win: Surya ‘shines’ at night but Rinku once again finishes off in style

6
Punjab

Home guard killed, 14 cops injured as Nihangs open fire in Kapurthala

7
Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Drilling to evacuate 41 trapped workers stopped again as operation hits another 'hurdle'

8
Punjab

Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara clash: Tension simmered for two days, admn, cops failed to resolve issue

9
Punjab

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in ED custody for 4 days

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Late-night snag delays rescue operation

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: All post-evacuation arrangements in place, CM Dhami goes inside tunnel

NDRF conducts evacuation rehearsal using wheeled stretchers

Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

While refusing to divulge the SAP of sugarcane agreed upon, ...

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty award...

Delhi horror: Demon’s street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile’s social media

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...

China pneumonia cases: Indian doctors call for raising surveillance, hygiene measures

China pneumonia cases: Indian doctors call for raising surveillance, hygiene measures

Unlike Covid, which predominantly affected adults, the new p...


Cities

View All

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block rly tracks

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block railway tracks

Police nab sixth suspect in house trespass, ruckus case

Residents protest as potholed Fatehgarh Churian to Dera Baba Nanak road not recarpeted for years

Bank donates golf carts for Golden Temple pilgrims

SAD leader slams govt over Gurmeet Ram Rahim's furlough

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, UT to now focus on EV infra, sops

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, Chandigarh to now focus on EV infra, sops

Poisoning case: PGI tightens vigil, tells staff to adhere to uniform code

PNG leak scare: Chandigarh MC to closely monitor digging works in city

High Court notice to Chandigarh civic body on plea for enforcing animal birth control rules

UGC chief flags faculty shortage in institutions

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

Delhi Police arrests Neeraj Bawana gang’s member from Gurugram

Appointment of new Chief Secretary in Delhi: SC asks Centre to suggest a panel of three names

Delhi excise 'scam': AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

2 killed as bus hits bike, driver held after chase

Nawanshahr: Indian-origin girl becomes Australia’s youngest author

Lucknow sports hostel, Jalandhar govt school lads seal semis berth in hockey

Woman constable found dead in rly quarters, suicide suspected

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

GADVASU to get new dairy incubation centre

Devotees pay obeisance to Khatu Shyam

BVM, BCM schools share top honours

Voter list finalised for civic body poll, 11.47 lakh to decide fate

4 from Punjab’s Patran die in road accident in Haryana’s Sirsa

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

Folk music, song competitions mark Day 3 of youth festival

UP, Haryana groups enthral audience at theatre festival

PSMSU protest continues

Voter awareness programme held at Khalsa College