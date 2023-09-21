Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams Centre over NEET, says test has nothing to do with merit

PTI

Chennai, September 21

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday slammed the BJP-led Centre on NEET saying it has accepted that the test’s benefit is zero and it has nothing to do with merit.

A day after his son and state Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi hit out at the Centre over the same issue, Stalin said the Union BJP government has “accepted” that the benefit of NEET is zero.

On X, he said: “By reducing the NEET PG cut-off to ‘zero’, they are accepting that ‘eligibility’ in National ‘Eligibility’ Cum Entrance Test is meaningless. It’s just about coaching centres and paying for the exam. No more qualification is required.

“NEET = 0. NEET has nothing to do with merit, which we have been saying all along. It has become a mere formality, devoid of any real eligibility criteria.

“The Union BJP Government remained heartless despite so many precious lives were lost and has now come up with an order like this. The BJP Govt must be removed just for causing loss of lives with the guillotine called #NEET.”

On Wednesday, Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged the Centre reducing the qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2023 to be eligible for counselling to zero has exposed the “conspiracy” of the national test.

