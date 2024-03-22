Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi has invited DMK leader Ponmudi for being sworn in as Minister: Attorney-General tells Supreme Court

PTI

New Delhi, March 22

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has agreed to invite DMK leader K Ponmudi for being sworn in as a Minister, Attorney-General R Venkataramani told the Supreme Court on Friday, adding the Governor has no intention to disregard the court.

Venkataramani told a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud that the Governor has invited Ponmudi at 3: 30 pm to take oath as a Minister.

“The Governor conveys that he has least intent to disregard the court,” the AG told the Bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

On Thursday, the top court had voiced “serious concern” over Governor Ravi’s refusal to reinduct Ponmudi as a Minister in the state Cabinet even after the Supreme Court had suspended his conviction in a corruption case.

The court had directed him to take action within 24 hours.

Despite Chief Minister M K Stalin’s recommendation, the Governor had earlier refused to reinduct Ponmudi, whose conviction and three-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case was stayed by the apex court recently.

Observing that Ravi was defying the top court’s order, a three-judge Bench wondered how can the governor say that Ponmudi’s reinduction will be against constitutional morality.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu Government seeking a direction to the Governor to accept the recommendation made by the Chief Minister to reinduct Ponmudi as a Minister.

