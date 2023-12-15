Tamil Nadu IPS officer gets 15 days' jail in contempt case filed by MS Dhoni

Chennai, December 15
The Madras High Court on Friday sentenced IPS officer G Sampath Kumar to 15 days’ imprisonment in a contempt of court case filed by former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni.
A division bench comprising Justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan, however, suspended the operation of the sentence for 30 days to enable Sampath Kumar to file an appeal against the sentence.
The ace cricketer had filed the contempt of court case against the IPS officer for allegedly having made contumacious remarks against the Supreme Court and the High Court.
Dhoni sought to punish Sampath Kumar for the remarks made by him against the judiciary in his counter-affidavit filed in response to a defamation suit, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages, filed in 2014 for having named him in the IPL betting scam.
