Tamil Nadu man arrested for making hoax bomb threat to Mumbai-bound Indigo Airlines flight

Chennai, June 23

A 27-year-old man hailing from Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district has been arrested for making a hoax bomb threat to a Mumbai-bound Indigo Airlines flight recently, the police said.

V Prasanna of Thiruvaiyaru was picked by a team of officials from the Cyber Crime Police Station of Central Crime Branch, an official release said.

He had made the hoax threat to the Customer Service Centre of the airline here through a chat on June 18, claiming a bomb had been placed in a Chennai-Mumbai flight.

A complaint was later registered with the cyber-crime wing.

The man was later remanded to judicial custody, the release added.

