Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan booked for derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Chennai, March 25
A case has been registered against Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a recent meeting of the DMK party workers, police said on Monday.
A case under Section 294-B of the IPC (uttering obscene words in public) has been registered against Radhakrishnan by the Meignanapuram police following a complaint by the BJP Thoothukudi south district president R Sidhrangathan, a senior police official said.
According to Sidhrangathan, the Fisheries Minister made the remarks against the PM at the DMK party workers meeting held at Thandapathu in Tuticorin district on March 22.
“Immediately, I preferred a complaint with the district election officer and collector G Lakshmipathy demanding appropriate action against the state Minister and the police registered a FIR on Sunday,” he said.
Radhakrishnan’s uttering was “disgusting and despicable and he criticised the Prime Minister for lauding late Chief Minister Kamaraj,” Sidhrangathan said.
Meanwhile, in a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, here, BJP state vice-president Karu Nagarajan sought stringent action on Radhakrishnan for using “vile language” against the Prime Minister.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed, 7 injured in stampede following landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The incident happened at Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh shrine in M...
14 priests injured in fire in sanctum sanctorum of Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain
The fire starts as 'gulal' falls on the puja thali that cont...
Congress releases 6th list for Lok Sabha election; fields Prahlad Gunjal against Speaker Om Birla from Rajasthan's Kota
Gunjal joined Congress in Jaipur on Thursday in presence of ...
PhD student from India dies after being run over by truck in London
The 33-year-old Cheistha Kochhar was a PhD student at the Lo...
Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan booked for derogatory remarks against PM Modi
Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan made the remarks D...