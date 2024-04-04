Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court against Centre for release of funds

New Delhi, April 3
The Tamil Nadu Government has moved the Supreme Court alleging that its funds for natural disasters have been withheld by the Centre.
The MK Stalin-led DMK government has requested the top court to direct the Centre to provide over Rs 37,000 crore in aid for damages caused by recent floods and cyclone Michaung.
The state government has sought a direction to the Centre to release Rs 2,000 crore as interim measure from the National Disaster Response Fund.
Invoking Article 131 of the Constitution — which deals with the Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction in a dispute between the Centre and one or more states; or a dispute between two or more states — the Tamil Nadu Government has filed an original suit against the Centre in the top court.
