Tamil Nadu police file FIR against BJP’s Amit Malviya for distorting Udhaynidhi’s remark on Sanatan Dharma

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), September 6
An FIR has been registered against Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP’s IT department, for distorting Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatan Dharma, police said here on Wednesday.
Days after Malviya posted on X that the DMK leader had called for “genocide” of 80 per cent population who follow Sanatan Dharma, the city police said a case has been registered under IPC sections for deliberately misrepresenting Udhayanidhi’s remark to cause disharmony and create enmity among different sections of people.
The FIR was registered following a complaint, they said and did not elaborate.
On September 2, DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi, who also holds the sports portfolio alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and equality and it should hence be “eradicated.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Counter Udhayanidhi's remarks on Sanatan Dharma, refrain from speaking on ‘Bharat-India’ row: PM Modi to ministers
'Ditch official vehicles and use shuttle service': PM spells...
Supreme Court protects 4 members of Editors Guild against coercive action in 2 FIRs lodged in Manipur
The bench also seeks response of the state government on the...
Tension in Manipur as protesters defy curfew, over 25 injured in police crackdown
‘Hundreds of Meiteis, who fled their homes at Torbung after ...
"We know how to fight alone, win and run govt": Bhagwant Mann on seat-sharing in Punjab
The Punjab CM was speaking on INDIA's seat-sharing strategy ...
Parliament session likely to begin in old building on September 18, shift to new structure next day
Shift to new Parliament building will coincide with Ganesh C...