Tamil Nadu will lead the way in defeating anti-shakti forces: Modi

New Delhi, March 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday concluded his five-day South India campaign with a blistering attack on INDIA bloc partners DMK and Congress, whom he accused of constantly and consciously insulting Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma.

“In Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, the INDI alliance has openly declared that they want to destroy the ‘shakti’ of faith in Hinduism. Every person in Tamil Nadu knows what ‘shakti’ means in Hinduism. To defeat such dangerous ideas, Tamil Nadu will lead the way on April 19,” declared the PM.

On stage with him were NDA partners GK Vasan of Tamil Maanila Congress and Anbumani Ramadoss of the PMK. The BJP on Tuesday finalised its pre Lok Sabha seat-sharing deal with the PMK.

Intensifying his attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on ‘shakti’, the PM said the Congress and the DMK repeatedly insulted Hinduism.

“Their statements against the Hindu religion are carefully calculated. The INDI alliance of the DMK and Congress does not criticise any other religion...but when it comes to insulting the Hindu religion, they waste no time,” said the PM. He invoked Tamil Nadu’s religious legacy saying the concept of ‘shakti’ was linked to several goddesses in the region.

“Subramania Bharati, a renowned poet, hailed Bharat Mata as the embodiment of ‘shakti’. The people of Tamil Nadu will penalise those advocating the destruction of ‘shakti’. I am a devotee of ‘shakti’. Scriptures affirm that those plotting the destruction of ‘shakti’ ultimately face their nemesis,” he said, attacking the DMK and Congress as parties “steeped in corruption and nepotism”. “The DMK has its own 5G network. DMK’s 5G means dominance of the fifth generation of the same family over Tamil Nadu. This 5G family tarnished the image of India and Tamil Nadu worldwide by committing the 2G scam,” he said. Earlier today, PM Modi held a roadshow in Kerala’s Palakkad.

Chokes during tribute to worker

The PM choked while remembering late BJP state general secretary V Ramesh, who was killed on July 19, 2013, by unidentified assailants. The crowd also fell silent for some time and then everyone stood in silence as a tribute to the late BJP leader.

