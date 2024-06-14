Tamilisai clarifies after Shah barb

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

After a storm around the viral Amit Shah video where he is seen gesturing angrily to Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, she today issued a clarification signaling all was well.

“Yesterday as I met our Honorable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah ji in AP, he called me to ask about post-poll follow-up... As I was elaborating, due to paucity of time...he advised me to carry out the constituency work intensively... This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations around...,” she said tagging the PM, Home Minister Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda’s official X handles.

