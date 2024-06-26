Tamper-proof exam system priority, says panel chairman

New Delhi, June 25
At its first meeting, the high-level committee constituted to reform the working of the National Testing Agency (NTA) discussed ways to set up a robust process where there is no scope for question paper leak.
Speaking to reporters, former ISRO chief Dr K Radhakrishnan, who is the chairman of the committee, said, “The priority of the committee is to bring forth the concerns and suggestions of students and parents. We are going to engage with them as far as possible in person or through the electronic media. The next priority is to build a robust system, a tamper-proof system with zero error. This will lessen the stress on the students.”
The committee will look into framing ways to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations. It held its first meeting on Monday in which the members said they would examine the processes by which question papers get printed. The committee would have 10 sittings in the next two months.
Police allege delay in receiving papers
While the investigation into NEET-UG paper leak has been handed over to the CBI, officials from the Bihar police say that had the NTA shared the samples of the question papers to match with the burnt question paper on May 4, a day before the exam, the case would have been resolved.
