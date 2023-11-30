Tata to make earth observation satellites

New Delhi, November 29
Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), a leading player in aerospace and defence, today announced a collaboration with US company and Satellogic Inc for establishing and developing local space technology capabilities in India.
The project will include local assembly of earth observation satellites, the first of which is planned to be launched as TSAT-1A.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next