TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu reaches home after release on bail

Amaravati, November 1
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu reached his house in Undavalli here early on Wednesday after being released on bail in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.
The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister reached his house around 6 am to an emotional welcome from family members and party supporters following a 13-hour journey from Rajamahendravaram where he was lodged in the central prison.
The TDP chief later participated in prayers with wife N Bhuvaneswari and relatives.
The Andhra Pradesh High Court had on Tuesday granted interim bail for a period of four weeks to Naidu on health grounds.
Naidu’s convoy left Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district around 5 pm on Tuesday. On the way to Undavalli in Guntur district, where his Andhra Pradesh residence was located on the banks of the Krishna river, hundreds of people gathered on the roadside to cheer the former CM.
Traffic came to a standstill for about 5 km during the initial part of his journey as scores of party supporters came to catch a glimpse of Naidu. Several TDP leaders also accompanied the party supremo’s convoy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Israel says the strike destroys a Hamas command centre set u...
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...