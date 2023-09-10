TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu remanded in judicial custody for 14 days in multi-crore scam case

PTI

Vijayawada, September 10

A local Court in Vijayawada remanded TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam on Sunday.

In a pre-dawn operation on Saturday at Nandyal, officers knocked on the door of the caravan in which Naidu was sleeping and arrested him for his alleged role in the Skill Development Corporation scam.

The former CM was arrested by the CID around 6 am on Saturday from outside a marriage hall, where his caravan was parked, at Gnanapuram in Nandyal.

After an arrest saga of more than 36 hours, the ACB Court gave the remand order around 6.50 pm on Sunday evening.

“It is a clear case of fraud involving Rs 370 crore. The court accepted our arguments, “Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, AP Additional Advocate General told PTI.

Naidu was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government, AP CID Chief N Sanjay said on Saturday.

Naidu is expected to be lodged in Rajamahendravaram central jail, which is about 200 km away from Vijayawada. However it is not clear whether he will be taken there today.