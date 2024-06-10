TDP legislature party to meet on June 11 to elect Chandrababu Naidu as their leader

Amaravati, June 10
The Telugu Desam Party Legislature Meeting will be held on June 11 to elect N Chandrababu Naidu as the leader, said a party spokesperson on Monday.
Jyotshna Tirunagari said the meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday morning.
“Telugu Desam Legislature Party meeting will be held tomorrow (Tuesday). Naidu will be elected as the leader,” Tirunagari told PTI.
Following this, leaders of the NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena would meet Governor S Abdul Nazeer and stake claim to form government, she said.
According to Tirunagari, there could be an invitation from the Governor to form the government by Tuesday evening.
Along with Naidu, more leaders could be sworn-in on Wednesday.
Naidu is scheduled to take oath as CM at 11:27 am at Kesarapalli IT park near Gannavaram Airport.
Tirunagari said some of the leaders who could take oath alongside Naidu could be finalised on Tuesday night.
The NDA won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state.
