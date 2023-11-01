TDP supremo Naidu walks out of jail after 53 days

AP

Rajamahendravaram (): TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu walked out of the central prison here after 53 days on Tuesday after the Andhra Pradesh HC granted him temporary bail in the AP Skill Development case. PTI

Ambani gets 3rd threat email with Rs 400 cr demand

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a threat email from an unidentified person seeking Rs 400 crore. It is the third threat email sent to Ambani in four days. PTI

Union MoS booked for ‘remarks promoting enmity’

Kochi: Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar was booked on Tuesday for making remarks promoting enmity. He said the FIR was registered for ‘exposing’ appeasement of Hamas by Rahul Gandhi and Kerala CM. PTI

#Andhra Pradesh #Mumbai