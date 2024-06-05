TDP wins big in Andhra, Naidu to be CM again

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 4

The NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena has won 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly in Andhra. The TDP won 135 seats on its own.

Chandrababu Naidu (74), the TDP chief who was the CM of undivided Andhra from 1995 to 2004 and earned the reputation of a “CEO CM” by bringing the state on the IT map of the world, is expected to be the CM again. The YSRCP was decimated as it secured a mere 11 seats, in a near reversal of results over the 2019 state poll when the TDP was wiped out.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP