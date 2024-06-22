TDP's Ayyannapatrudu unanimously elected Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly

PTI

Amaravati, June 22

TDP's Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu was elected unanimously as the Speaker of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday.

Addressing the Assembly, Pro-tem Speaker and TDP's Rajahmundry Rural MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary said that Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and BJP's Satya Kumar Yadava made three proposals on behalf of Ayyannapatrudu for the Speaker's post.

“As Ayyannapatrudu was the only person who filed the nomination, I declare that he has been elected as the Speaker unanimously. I extend my wholehearted congratulations to Ayyannapatrudu and request him to ascend the Speaker's chair,” said the Pro-tem Speaker.

Ayyannapatrudu's election was a mere formality as no other MLA filed a nomination to challenge him.

On Friday, only three nominations were received for the Speaker's post, and they all were on behalf of Ayyannapatrudu, said PPK Ramacharyulu, secretary general, Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others escorted Ayyannapatrudu to the Speaker's chair.

After taking over as the Speaker, Ayyannapatrudu requested Naidu to speak.

Addressing the 16th Legislative Assembly for the first time, Naidu congratulated and heaped praise on the Speaker, noting that he is one of the senior-most legislators in the Telugu states.

“It is very happy to see a recognised BC leader like you (Ayyannapatrudu) in the position of the Speaker. My wholehearted congratulations to you for being unanimously elected as the Speaker,” he said.

Observing that there are many first-time legislators in the House, Naidu further elaborated on the background of 67-year-old Ayyannapatrudu.

The second day of the first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly commenced at 10.30 am.

Three MLAs who did not take oath of office on Friday finished the formalities today. With the completion of their swearing-in, all the 175 MLAs of the southern state took the oath of office.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not likely to attend the Assembly as he is scheduled to visit Kadapa district today.

According to a statement from the opposition party, the former chief minister will spend the next three days at Pulivendula in Kadapa district.

