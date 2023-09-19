Teacher killed, seven family members injured in attack by robbers in UP’s Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur, September 19
A teacher of a private college here was killed while seven persons, including three children, were seriously injured by unknown assailants during a robbery bid at the teacher’s house here, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night when a group of robbers barged into the house of Alok Kumar Gupta (36) in the Katra area here, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.
When Alok woke up hearing the noise, the accused attacked him several times with sharp-edged weapons, killing him on the spot, Meena said.
Alok’s wife Khusbu, his father Sudhir Gupta, brother Prashant, Ruchi (Prashant’s wife) and three children were seriously injured by the accused and have been sent to Bareilly for treatment, the SP said.
The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, he added.
The SP said that a case has been lodged and police teams have been formed to nab the culprits.
