 Team Modi features 33 first-timers : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Team Modi features 33 first-timers

Team Modi features 33 first-timers

Team Modi features 33 first-timers

President Droupadi Murmu with PM Narendra Modi and lawmakers after their oath during a swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. REUTERS



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, June 9

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his third term, several new faces from the northern states of the country were inducted to his Cabinet, including former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP president JP Nadda.

With the third Modi government taking shape on Sunday, 33 first-timers will grace its ranks and at least six of them hail from well-known political families.

Those joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers for the first time include three former chief ministers — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana) and HD Kumaraswamy (Karnataka).

Prior to elections, the BJP had removed Khattar from the post of the Haryana CM and he successfully contested the LS elections from Karnal.

Rao Inderjit Singh, a significant Yadav leader and Gurugram MP, has also been inducted into the Cabinet as a Minister of State. This move aims to strengthen the BJP’s influence in the Yadav-dominated Ahirwal region of Haryana, where the BJP won Yadav-dominated Gurugram and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seats for the second term.

Another leader from the poll-bound Haryana is Krishan Pal Gurjar. The Faridabad MP and former Union minister has been inducted into the Cabinet. His elevation highlights the BJP’s focus on the OBC community.

Meanwhile, a Congress turncoat from Punjab Ravneet Bittu’s induction into the Union Cabinet as a Minister of State came as a surprise. Bittu, grandson of slain Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, shifted to the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Although he lost the Ludhiana seat to Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring by over 20,000 votes, his inclusion would send a strong message to Punjab, where the BJP failed to win any seat and is facing severe criticism from the farmers. Bittu has been a Lok Sabha MP from Anandpur Sahib in 2009 and from Ludhiana in 2014 and 2019 on a Congress ticket. He hails from Kotla Afghana village in Payal Assembly segment of Ludhiana.

Another prominent face from the northern state of Himachal Pradesh inducted in the Cabinet is JP Nadda, who has replaced another leader of the hill state Anurag Thakur. Nadda, the BJP president, is unlikely to continue as the party chief as his term will end this month. Despite Thakur’s fifth consecutive win from Hamirpur, he failed to secure a Cabinet berth. It’s clear that Thakur has been dropped to accommodate Nadda. From 2014 to 2019, when JP Nadda was a part of the Modi Cabinet, Thakur was working for the party organisation. After JP Nadda became the BJP chief, Thakur joined the Cabinet. There are reports that Thakur might be given an important role in the party again.

Meanwhile, another new face inducted into the Union Cabinet is Jayant Chaudhary. The grandson of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant is considered a prominent Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Manohar Lal Khattar #Narendra Modi #Ravneet Bittu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

2
Punjab

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

3
India

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

4
India

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd consecutive term; 71 ministers take oath, 5 allies get one Cabinet berth each

5
India

Modi 3.0 to signal continuity with change: Rajnath, Shah, Nirmala, Gadkari retained; Nadda, Chouhan, Khattar, Kumaraswamy to be inducted, Anurag dropped

6
India

Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

7
Himachal

Kangana slap row: 3-member SIT formed; farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

8
J & K

9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

9
India

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Canada’s intelligence chief made unannounced visits to India twice this year

10
India

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Ravneet Bittu sounded

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after terror attack

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack

State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...

Modi’s coalition concert on

Modi’s coalition concert on

Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...

2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai

The incident takes place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli...

Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers

Be humble, rise to people’s hopes, PM tells ministers

SIT formed in Kangana slap case

SIT formed in Kangana slap case


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

Lying closed since 2015, Gol Bagh public swimming pool yet to make a splash

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

UT decision on power tariff arbitrary: Manish Tewari

BJP celebrates PM’s swearing-in

Mohali murder: Post-mortem reveals eight fatal injuries

SIT formed in Kangana slap case

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

Water crisis: Atishi shoots off letter to Haryana CM Saini

Short circuit causes fire at gaming zone in CP’s M block

286% jump in defective number plate violations in Capital

IYC holds protest against NEET paper leak scam

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Minor girl raped for three months

Jalandhar Planning Board for probe into Rs 10 cr embezzlement

Mahan Kosh published by Punjab Language Department remains unavailable for months

Ignored by govt, flood-hit Doaba voted against AAP

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Bihar man’s murder case cracked with arrest of two

Double murder rocks city

City’s Keshav Dharni bags AIR 365 in JEE (Advanced)

BJP workers celebrate Modi 3.0 govt

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Fatehgarh Sahib boy selected for Asian championship

Man held with stolen truck

Body found

Patiala: iQuest student tops NEET