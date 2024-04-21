‘Tech holds key to futuristic court system’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 20

Noting that technology holds the key to a futuristic court system, CJI DY Chandrachud on Saturday lamented that the inertia in the law and the procedures governing investigation has affected India’s ability to hold criminals to account.

Addressing a conference on ‘India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System’ here, the CJI said “crime in contemporary times reflected the technological advancement of our age”.

“Bearing in mind the evolving nature of crime, and the emergence of new digital crimes, it is imperative to boost the infrastructure and capacity of our police forces,” he said.

The CJI, however, said, “Unfortunately, because of the inertia in the law and the procedures governing investigation, our ability to hold criminals to account has been affected. Our attention must be focused on improving investigations by allowing for multi-disciplinary investigating teams with law enforcement officers, and domain experts in the field of cybercrime, and pattern recognition.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Justice DY Chandrachud