‘Tech holds key to futuristic court system’

New Delhi, April 20
Noting that technology holds the key to a futuristic court system, CJI DY Chandrachud on Saturday lamented that the inertia in the law and the procedures governing investigation has affected India’s ability to hold criminals to account.
Addressing a conference on ‘India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System’ here, the CJI said “crime in contemporary times reflected the technological advancement of our age”.
“Bearing in mind the evolving nature of crime, and the emergence of new digital crimes, it is imperative to boost the infrastructure and capacity of our police forces,” he said.
The CJI, however, said, “Unfortunately, because of the inertia in the law and the procedures governing investigation, our ability to hold criminals to account has been affected. Our attention must be focused on improving investigations by allowing for multi-disciplinary investigating teams with law enforcement officers, and domain experts in the field of cybercrime, and pattern recognition.”
