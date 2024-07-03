 Teenage son rejects Kerala police findings on mother’s alleged murder, says she is alive : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Teenage son rejects Kerala police findings on mother’s alleged murder, says she is alive

Teenage son rejects Kerala police findings on mother’s alleged murder, says she is alive

He also dismissed allegations against his father, who is suspected to be the prime suspect in his mother Kala’s murder

Teenage son rejects Kerala police findings on mother’s alleged murder, says she is alive

“No incident has happened like this. I am sure that my mother is alive....I am her son. I am not tensed,” he said. Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Alappuzha (Kerala), July 3

A day after police confirmed the killing of a woman who had been missing for 15 years, her teenage son on Wednesday rejected their findings and asserted that she is still alive.

He also dismissed allegations against his father, who is suspected to be the prime suspect in his mother Kala’s murder.

Speaking to reporters here, the teenager said nothing had happened 15 years ago, as the police claimed, and the allegations brought shame to their family.

“No incident has happened like this. I am sure that my mother is alive....I am her son. I am not tensed,” he said.

He said his mother had never contacted him after she had disappeared from the house years ago.

He also said that the police didn’t get any indications about the murder.

On Tuesday, police said that Kala, who disappeared 15 years ago at the age of 20 from her husband’s and parents’ homes in this coastal district, has been confirmed to be dead.

The confirmation came after the police carried out a several hours-long search and evidence collection by opening up the two septic tanks in the missing woman's husband’s home.

Alappuzha SP Chaitra Teresa John had said a case has been lodged, and police presently suspect the involvement of the woman’s husband, who is in Israel.

When reporters asked the teenager whether he contacted his father, the prime accused in the case, he said his father told him not to worry over the developments.

“My father told me not to get tensed over the present issues,” he said, adding that his father will not return to the country now as he has some debt and needs to continue his stay abroad.

Meanwhile, Soman, a labourer who had helped the police collect vital evidence from the septic tank on Tuesday, raised suspicion that some chemical substance was poured into the tank.

“I have been doing septic tank-related jobs for years. So, I can feel it when I get down into the tank if any chemicals are poured inside it. Here, some chemical, which can even powder stones and human bones, was poured,” he told a TV channel.

He said things suspected to be parts of human bones — a locket, a hair clip used by women and an elastic of dress — were found inside the septic tank during his search, and they were handed over to the police for further examination.

Anil Kumar, the woman’s brother, who is an auto driver, said the present revelations were shocking and that he had never felt any doubt in the behaviour of the accused so far.

“If they had committed anything wrong, they should get the deserved punishment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mannar police on Wednesday said the arrest of three accused, who were already in custody, was recorded after a detailed interrogation and they were produced before a court here.

“The court remanded the three accused into police custody,” a police officer said.

While the husband was the prime accused, the arrested three, reportedly his friends and relatives, were the other accused in the sensational case, police added.

The law enforcers launched an investigation after receiving an anonymous letter a few months ago alleging that the woman’s husband killed her and buried the body in the septic tank of his house, police said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kerala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

2
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

3
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

4
Haryana

Faridabad RWAs unhappy with new stilt-plus-4 floor guidelines

5
Business

Amrut distilleries wins 'World's Best Whisky' title at 2024 International Spirits Challenge

6
Chandigarh

In Mohali, roads waterlogged, sewers overflow, drains choke

7
India

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

8
Punjab

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

9
Punjab

BJP Jalandhar candidate Sheetal Angural to face FIR for his misdeeds: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
India

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

Don't Miss

View All
Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Top News

Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM following consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs

Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren stakes claim to form government

Earlier in the day, leaders and MLAs of the ruling coalition...

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to ex-CM Hemant Soren

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand HC's bail to ex-CM Hemant Soren

High Court had said there was 'reason to believe' that Soren...

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s prelim report

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sikandra Rao submitted the prelimi...

Hathras stampede: FIR says organisers hid evidence, flouted conditions

Hathras stampede toll rises to 121; UP CM orders judicial probe, says panel to look into 'conspiracy' angle

FIR says organisers hid evidence, 2.5 lakh people crammed in...

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

Amritsar DC confirms that Amritpal granted parole; likely to...


Cities

View All

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

Amritsar rural police nab drug peddler, seize 2.5 kg heroin

BSF recovers drone along with two pistols and 40 rounds International Border in Amritsar

Stuck in Russian war zone, Amritsar youth desperate to return home

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Pending petitions filed before July 1 will not be adjudicated under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Pending petitions filed before July 1 will not be adjudicated under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Slain drug officer Neha’s parents booked by Chandigarh police for forgery, cheating

‘Serial molester’ in Chandigarh police net

Excise 'scam': Delhi High Court agrees to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea on Friday

Excise 'scam': Delhi High Court agrees to hear Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea on Friday

Excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Sisodia, K Kavitha till July 25

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

Hold NEET-UG exam again for all candidates: Student outfits

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Hectic activities on ahead of bypoll

Sunil Jakhar, Charanjit Channi ask Bhagwant Mann to reply on Sheetal Angural’s allegations

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Placement drive held in Patiala

Woman dies of electrocution