Tejas crashes at Jaisalmer, pilot ejects safely

New Delhi, March 12

A light combat aircraft (LCA), Tejas, of the Indian Air Force crashed at Jaisalmer today. The pilot ejected safely. A court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

This is the first crash of the indigenously built Tejas since it started flying as a prototype in 2001 and was later inducted into the IAF in 2016. The IAF said the aircraft was on an operational training sortie.

The plane crashed as it was approaching for landing. As the pilot ejected, the plane crashed into a students’ hostel. A room of the hostel was destroyed. There was no loss of life on the ground.

The plane was part of the Bharat Shakti war games taking place in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

