Tejashwi flays DMK MP’s toilet-cleaning statement

New Delhi, December 24

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday condemned Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament (MP) Dayanidhi Maran’s controversial remark on Hindi-speaking people, saying that leaders from other states should refrain from making such statements.

What maran said Those who study only Hindi in Uttar Pradesh & Bihar build houses, sweep roads and clean toilets in Tamil Nadu while those knowing English in Tamil Nadu get well-paid jobs in the IT sector. Dayanidhi Maran, DMK

In a video that surfaced on social media, Maran is seen saying that those who study only Hindi in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar build houses, sweep roads and clean toilets in Tamil Nadu while those knowing English in Tamil Nadu get well-paid jobs in the IT sector.

Yadav today said the DMK, the party of M Karunanidhi, believes in social justice.

“First, I must say, DMK believes in social justice. If any leader of that party has said something about the people of UP and Bihar, then it is condemnable. We do not agree with it. The labourers from UP and Bihar are sought all over the country. If people from Bihar and UP do not go to other states, it would affect economic activity. People should understand it. To speak disparagingly of the entire populace of Bihar and UP is reprehensible. If any such statement has come, we condemn it,” Yadav said on the sidelines of a Rajya Yuva Mahotsav in Patna.

“If he has made such a statement that people of Bihar and UP clean drains, then it is highly condemnable. I feel leaders from other states of any party should refrain from making such statements,” Yadav said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked the INDIA bloc over Maran’s statement.

