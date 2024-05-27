Tejashwi INDIA’s lone ranger in Bihar

Aksheev Thakur
New Delhi, May 26
Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is on painkillers, has emerged as the lone star campaigner for INDIA bloc candidates during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.
Besides RJD nominees, Congress candidates depend heavily on Tejashwi for canvassing for them in the absence of the Gandhis (Rahul and Priyanka).
The NDA has deployed a posse of leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, for campaigning in the state. While Modi has visited Bihar seven times and held 13 poll rallies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attended just one. Priyanka is yet to visit the state for campaigning.
Tejashwi has addressed more than 200 poll meetings in Bihar during the Lok Sabha election. Of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, the RJD is contesting on 24, Congress on nine, the Left on five and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on two seats.
Lok Sabha polls in the state are stretched across the seven phases. In the first week of May, Tejashwi developed back pain and was advised bed rest by doctors.
An RJD leader said: “RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav can’t campaign as he is unwell. Tejashwi can’t take a break as there is no other (prominent) face representing the INDIA bloc in Bihar. Rahul Gandhi has visited the state only once. Left leaders have also come, but the crowd swells in this sweltering heat only when Tejashwi comes. He addresses 7-8 rallies everyday.” Congress Lok Sabha candidate for Patna Sahib seat Anshul Avijit was hopeful that Rahul and Priyanka would campaign for him. Patna Sahib seat goes to the polls on June 1.
