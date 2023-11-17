Telangana Assembly polls: Actress-politician Vijayashanthi rejoins Congress

Hyderabad, November 17
Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, former MP and veteran actress Vijayashanthi who resigned from the BJP rejoined the Congress party on Friday in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, party sources said.
Kharge offered her a tricolour scarf and formally invited her to join the party.
The former BRS MP who left the Congress and joined the saffron party in 2020 was not active in BJP's programmes in the recent times.
The actor-turned-politician began her political career in 2009 and was elected from Medak Lok Sabha seat on BRS (then TRS) ticket.
Later, due to differences with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she joined the Congress and unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency.
