Telangana Assembly polls: CM KCR files nomination from Gajwel, Kamareddy constituencies

Hyderabad, November 9
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday filed nominations from Kamareddy and Gajwel Assembly constituencies.
Accompanied by sitting Kamareddy MLA Gampa Govardhan and other party leaders, Rao submitted his nomination at the office of the returning officer in Kamareddy, official sources said.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister also filed his nomination from Gajwel, which he is representing in the outgoing assembly.
Kamareddy is set to witness an exciting contest as the Congress has fielded state Congress president A Revanth Reddy as its candidate from the constituency to take on KCR.
BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, a former BRS leader, is taking on KCR in Gajwel, while Congress has fielded Thumkunta Narsa Reddy as its nominee in the constituency.
BRS Working President and KCR’s son K T Rama Rao filed his nomination from Sircilla, which he currently represents in the assembly.
State Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao, a nephew of KCR, submitted his nomination from Siddipet and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka filed his nomination from Madhira.
Many other candidates of all parties filed their nominations on Thursday as it is believed to be an auspicious day.
Polling for the 119-member Telangana assembly would be held on November 30 and the counting of votes would be taken up on December 3.
