Telangana Assembly polls: Police seize about Rs 7.5 crore from 6 cars in Hyderabad

PTI

Hyderabad, November 18

Police on Saturday seized about Rs 7.5 crore in cash being transported in six cars in the Moinabad area here in the run-up to the Telangana Assembly polls.

Based on information provided by Flying Surveillance Team and the local police, the cars were intercepted and the cash was found in these vehicles, police said.

“We are verifying as to whom it (the cash) belongs,” a senior police official said, adding further investigations were on.

