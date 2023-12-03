Telangana Assembly polls: Results ‘disappointing’ but not ‘saddened’, says BRS leader Rama Rao

Hyderabad, December 3
BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday said the assembly poll results were “disappointing” though he was not “saddened”.
In a post on ‘X’, Rama Rao congratulated the Congress party which is clearly heading to form the government in Telangana.
“Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back,” he said.
“Congratulations to Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck,” the BRS leader further said.
As per the latest trends put out by the Election Commission, Congress won four seats and is leading in 60 segments. BRS won two and is ahead in 38 seats.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress wins Telangana
Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...
Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP retains power with landslide victory in Hindi heartland
BJP leading in 163 of 230 seats, Congress in 64
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP cruising to victory over Congress
Saffron party wins 16 seats, ahead in 99
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: BJP takes comfortable lead over Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails
Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...