Telangana Congress MLA’s wife allegedly dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 21
Telangana Congress MLA M Satyam’s wife was found dead at her residence in a suspected case of suicide.
Rupa Devi was found hanging in their house by some family members on Thursday night, police said on Friday.
She is suspected to have taken the extreme step owing to health issues, they said based on preliminary inquiry.
M Satyam represents Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district of Telangana.
A case was registered and investigation is on, they added.
Telangana BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar were among those who offered condolences to the family of the legislator.
