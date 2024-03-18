Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate

Hyderabad, March 18
Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned from her post.
She is likely to contest forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu on the BJP ticket.
“The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon'ble President of India,” reads a communique from Raj Bhavan.
Tamilisai, the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, had taken over as the first woman Governor of Telangana in 2019.
