 Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao almost falls off campaign vehicle, video goes viral

  • India
  Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao almost falls off campaign vehicle, video goes viral

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao almost falls off campaign vehicle, video goes viral

BRS working president escaped unhurt after driver of vehicle suddenly applied brakes

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao almost falls off campaign vehicle, video goes viral

Video grab/X



PTI

Hyderabad, November 9

Ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao escaped unhurt when he almost fell off an open-top vehicle during a roadshow in Armoor town of Nizamabad district on Thursday after its driver applied brakes.

Telangana Minister Rama Rao and BRS Rajya Sabha MP KR Suresh Reddy who were accompanying the party candidate and sitting MLA Jeevan Reddy for filing nomination, were standing on the campaign vehicle.

A video of the incident showed Rama Rao, the MP and MLA, who were travelling atop the vehicle suddenly “falling” when the railing on the vehicle broke after the van’s driver applied brakes.

Rama Rao, who was standing in the middle, leaned forward and fell on the speaker kept on the vehicle, police said.

The MLA and the MP fell off the vehicle but the police personnel who were running along with the van caught hold of them and prevented both from falling on the road, they said.

“No one was injured in the incident and immediately they were shifted to a car and they moved ahead,” a senior police official told PTI.

Based on preliminary information, the official said the driver of vehicle that was ahead of the van stopped when someone suddenly came in front of it, prompting the driver of the campaign vehicle to apply brakes resulting in the incident.

Later, Jeevan Reddy filed his nomination.

Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, said there was no need to worry about his health.

Rama Rao, subsequently left for Kodangal to participate in a roadshow there.

