Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti figure in first list of Congress candidates for Assembly polls

Hyderabad, October 15
Telangana PCC president Revanth Reddy, Congress legislative party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, T Jeevan Reddy and Duddilla Sridhar Babu are among those figured in the first 55 contestants list released by AICC for the state assembly polls to be held on November 30.
The Congress on Sunday announced its first list of party candidates for the Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly elections.
While the party announced 144 party candidates for Madhya Pradesh, it announced 30 candidates for Chhattisgarh and 55 for Telangana.
Thumkunta Narsa Reddy was given Gajwel constituency where BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be contesting.
Revanth Reddy and Uttam Kumar Reddy are currently Lok Sabha members representing Malkajgiri and Nalgonda constituencies respectively.
Former PCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy’s wife Padmavathi Reddy is being fielded from the Kodad segment.
The PCC president will be contesting from Kodangala and Uttam Kumar Reddy from Huzurnagar assembly constituency.
Revath Reddy unsuccessfully contested from Kodangala during 2018 assembly elections and was later elected from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment.
Sitting BRS MLA Mynapally Hanumathrao, who switched over to Congress a few days ago, was given the Malkajgiri seat. His son Rohit Rao would contest from Medak assembly constituency.
