Telangana polls: BJP to implement UCC, promises free laptops to girl college students

PTI

Hyderabad, November 18

The BJP on Saturday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in Telangana if the party came to power in the state in the November 30 Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who released BJP’s manifesto for the Legislative Assembly polls, said a committee would be constituted on UCC.

“The BJP government to be formed would constitute a committee to bring UCC in Telangana which will implement it within six months,” he said.

The manifesto promised formation of a committee to draft UCC to consolidate and harmonize various personal laws.

The manifesto said unconstitutional religion-based reservations would be abolished and that the reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes would be increased.

The BJP, on assuming power, would appoint a commission of enquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe into all corruption allegations, including Kaleswaram and Dharani scams, and other financial irregularities committed by the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, the manifesto said.

The manifesto said the existing Dharani, an integrated land administration portal brought in by the BRS government, would be replaced with a fool proof ‘Mee Bhoomi’ system.

The manifesto also promised reducing Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel on par with the BJP-ruled states, besides providing four LPG cylinders at free of cost annually to Ujwala beneficiaries.

Besides offering Rs 3,100 on paddy, the manifesto promised to provide Rs 2,500 as input assistance to small and marginal farmers to enable them to procure seeds and fertilizers.

Free laptops would be given to college girl students and a fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh would be given to girl child at the time of birth which can be redeemed after attaining 21 years of age.

#Amit Shah #BJP #Telangana #Uniform Civil Code UCC