Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'

Hyderabad, April 18
The Mancherial district police have booked a case against a school correspondent and principal for allegedly objecting to some students coming to the institution wearing 'Hanuman Deeksha dress' in Kannepalli village about 250 km from here.
According to Dandepally police, based on a complaint by the parents of the students, a case under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion or race) and 295 (A) (insulting the religious feelings) was booked against the school officials on Tuesday.
The Blessed Mother Teresa High School management told PTI on Wednesday that two days ago, the principal asked the students to bring their parents after noticing that they were wearing a saffron attire instead of a uniform.
Later, a group of people demanded an apology from the school management and some angry protestors allegedly vandalised the school windows on Tuesday, according to video footage given by the school correspondent. The protestors also allegedly demanded an apology from the correspondent, he said.
