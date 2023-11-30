Telangana votes; Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC Kavitha among early voters

PTI

Hyderabad, November 30

Polling is under way to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security on Thursday.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BRS MLC K Kavitha and Telugu actor Allu Arjun were among the prominent people to cast their ballot in the Telangana Legislative Assembly election on Thursday.

Accompanied by family members, Kishan Reddy cast his vote at a polling booth in Kachiguda here.

#WATCH | After casting his vote, Union minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy says, "People should exercise their right to vote. I appeal to the public to fulfil their responsibility. I want to tell the public that today is the chance to choose your government. People… pic.twitter.com/xfst2m9JmS — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Voting began at 7 am in the 35,655 polling stations across the state, officials said.

Polling would be held till 5 pm in 106 constituencies, while it would conclude at 4 pm in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected seats.

There are 3.26 crore eligible voters, including 1,63,13,268 male voters and 1,63,02,261 female electors, in the state.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son KT Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

BRS has fielded candidates on all 119 seats.

