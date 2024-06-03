Telugu film actress Hema arrested by Central Crime Branch in connection with rave party case

Bengaluru, June 3
The Central Crime Branch probing the Bengaluru rave party case arrested Telugu film actress Hema following interrogation on Monday.
The rave party was organised on May 19 at a farmhouse near Electronic City.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had summoned Hema to its office on Monday. Sources said she deposed before her interrogators wearing a burqa to hide her identity. As her replies were not satisfactory, she was arrested.
The rave party was organised on the pretext of a birthday party where most of the people had come from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to CCB sources.
There were a few people from Bengaluru as well, they added.
Based on a tip-off, the CCB raided the location and collected the blood samples of those who attended the party.
The blood test reports later confirmed that 86 people, including Hema, had tested positive for narcotics, police sources had said.
According to sources, a total of 103 people participated in the party. The participants included 73 men and 30 women.
Police seized MDMA (Ecstacy) pills, MDMA crystals, hydro cannabis, cocaine, high-end cars, DJ equipment including sound and lighting worth Rs 1.5 crore during the raid.
