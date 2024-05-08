 ‘Tempo loads of money’ jibe: Rahul asks PM if he is speaking from personal experience, asks him to send CBI, ED to probe Ambani, Adani : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ‘Tempo loads of money’ jibe: Rahul asks PM if he is speaking from personal experience, asks him to send CBI, ED to probe Ambani, Adani

‘Tempo loads of money’ jibe: Rahul asks PM if he is speaking from personal experience, asks him to send CBI, ED to probe Ambani, Adani

Gandhi's strong retort to PM Modi comes after the latter attacks him at an election rally, saying why he has stopped ‘abusing’ Adani and Ambani in his attacks



PTI

New Delhi, May 8

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a probe by the CBI or ED into whether businessmen Adani and Ambani sent black money to his party and taunted if Modi was speaking from "personal experience" that they send their "money in a tempo". He also asked Modi if he was "scared".

Gandhi's strong retort to PM Modi came after the latter attacked him at an election rally, saying why he had stopped "abusing" Adani and Ambani in his attacks and whether his party received money from them in return.

"Modi ji, are you a little scared? Normally you talk about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors, but for the first time you have talked about Adani and Ambani in public," Gandhi said in the video message.

"You also know that they give money in a tempo. Is it your personal experience?" Gandhi said while taking a swipe at PM Modi.

"Do one thing - send the CBI, ED to them and carry out a thorough investigation and don't be scared," he said.

"The country knows who is the driver and helper of the BJP's tempo of corruption," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said the money that PM Modi has "given" to the two businessmen, the Congress party will give the same amount of money to the people of India through the various schemes that the party has promised.

The Congress has been accusing the prime minister of favouring the top five industrialists in the country, including Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.

Gandhi also said that while the prime minister has made 22 billionaires, the Congress will make crores of 'lakhpatis' in the country.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh also targeted Modi on his statement and said that the prime minister is bewildered as he is not getting a clear majority and is now attacking "his own friends".

"What has the 'pappa' of 'Hum do, hamare do' said today. He is saying that his two friends Adani and Ambani have tempo full of black money.

"Prime Minister, three questions arise from your sensational statement. The first is that you came on TV to announce the note ban on November 8, 2016. Today eight years later, you are saying these two businessmen have bags full of black money.

"Secondly, if these two people have so much black money, why has ED, CBI action not been taken against them, even after you have put two chief ministers in jail for corruption? Is the ED, CBI sleeping like 'Kumbhakaran'," he asked.

Ramesh said that in the last 10 years there has been "privatisation and everything has been sold out to them".

"Where is the black money coming from? You should answer."

"The real thing is that you are bewildered and are troubled and you know that you are not getting a clear majority on June 4 and that is why you are raising all kinds of things," the Congress leader alleged.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said, "In the third phase itself, the people of the country have slowed down the tempo of Modi ji, hence he is missing the tempo of his friends."

"Modiji, please answer, the country wants to know," she said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of having a "deal" with Ambani and Adani, and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two businessmen for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "abusing" them.

"Since his Rafale issue got grounded, he started chanting about 'five industrialists'. Then he started saying Ambani-Adani. But ever since elections have been announced, these people (Congress) have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani.

"I want to ask from Telangana soil, let the Shehzada announce, how much has been lifted from Ambani-Adani. Has tempo loads of money reached the Congress? What deal has been arrived at that abusing Ambani-Adani has stopped overnight?" he said while addressing an election rally at Vemulawada in Telangana.

"Certainly something is fishy. For five years, (they) abused Adani-Ambani and it stopped overnight. It means you have received some tempo loads of 'chori ka maal' (loot)... Kaale dhan ki kitni boriya bharkar ke rupaye maare hain (how many sacks of black money you have taken). You have to answer to the nation," the prime minister said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Congress #Gautam Adani #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistan slogans

2
Bathinda

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

3
Chandigarh

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

4
India

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

5
Punjab

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

6
Diaspora

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

7
India

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group

8
Comment

Need to restructure entrance exam for civil services

9
Punjab

Medical interns in Punjab seek stipend on par with central colleges

10
Punjab

'Pulwama still a big mystery… BJP can do anything during election’: Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring on Channi’s Poonch attack remark

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda steps down as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

Following controversial remarks, Sam Pitroda resigns as Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

Pitroda has raised a controversy following his recent racist...

‘Tempo loads of money’ jibe: Rahul asks PM if he is speaking from personal experience, asks him to send CBI, ED to probe Ambani, Adani

‘Tempo loads of money’ jibe: Rahul asks PM if he is speaking from personal experience, asks him to send CBI, ED to probe Ambani, Adani ‘Tempo loads of money’ jibe: Rahul asks PM if he is speaking from personal experience, asks him to send CBI, ED to probe Ambani, Adani

Gandhi's strong retort to PM Modi comes after the latter att...

Air India Express cancels over 100 flights on cabin crew woes; impacts 15,000 passengers

Air India Express cancels over 100 flights on cabin crew woes; affects 15,000 passengers

Faced with cabin crew shortage, the airline, which operates ...

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna had on Tuesday said Kej...

Centre directs Punjab government to accept BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur’s VRS

Defying Punjab government’s notice to resume work, BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur continues to campaign

The IAS officer says the notice was sent just as a 'diversio...


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Anil Masih campaigning for Sanjay Tandon, says Congress; BJP terms it ‘lie’

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended

CBI busts bribery racket at Delhi’s RML Hospital; nine, including two cardiologists, arrested

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL seeking facilities for CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail

State-level wrestler arrested in attempt to murder case in Delhi

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Man murdered at cattle shed

Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Ludhiana: Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Ludhiana Congress candidate Raja Warring

Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi files nomination from Patiala seat

Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi files nomination from Patiala seat

Avraj Manchanda of YPS tops Patiala in ICSE exams

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Preneet Kaur resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Punjabi University