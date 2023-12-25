Tension marks JU convocation as WB Governor opts out

Kolkata: Amid a standoff between the West Bengal Government and the Raj Bhavan, the convocation of Jadavpur University unfolded in a tense atmosphere on Sunday, with Governor CV Ananda Bose giving it a miss, and Buddhadeb Sau, whom Bose removed as officiating Vice-Chancellor on disciplinary grounds, chairing the ceremony. The government termed Sau's removal “arbitrary and unilateral decision”.
