Terror ecosystem has to be destroyed, ruthless approach needed: Amit Shah

New Delhi, October 5
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said anti-terror agencies will have to adopt such ruthless approach that new terrorist organisations are not formed in the country.
Addressing an anti-terror conference here, Shah also said not only terrorism, but the entire ecosystem of the terrorists has to be destroy.
The home minister said tough decisions taken by the Modi government have yielded very good results in handling challenges posed by cryptocurrencies, hawala, terror-funding, organised crime syndicates and narco-terror links.
Still a lot more is to be done, he said.
"All anti-terror agencies will have to adopt such a ruthless approach that new terrorist organisations cannot be formed," he said.
Shah said there is a need to not only combat terrorism but also dismantle its entire ecosystem, and for this "we must work with the spirit of the Whole of Government and Team India".
